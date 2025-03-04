Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 7,743 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 5.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $233,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Broadcom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 829.8% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 350,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $187.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $878.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.87%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

