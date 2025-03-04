Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 707,162 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 707,162 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,762,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,365,000 after purchasing an additional 350,939 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.