Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 459,029 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 622.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 459,029 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $81,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,061,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,626,000 after buying an additional 1,380,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,777,289,000 after buying an additional 870,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,968.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 796,997 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,529,000 after buying an additional 758,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,043 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Melius began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day moving average of $165.47. The firm has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

