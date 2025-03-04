Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 2,517 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 13.2% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 243,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,720,000 after buying an additional 78,847 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

UNP opened at $245.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

