Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $6.48 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,834 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 332.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Express
In other news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,795. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,492.04. The trade was a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Express
American Express Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $295.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.39. American Express has a 12 month low of $214.51 and a 12 month high of $326.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $207.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Express Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.99%.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.