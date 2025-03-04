Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,272 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,613 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in HP were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in HP by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,871,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $885,877,000 after buying an additional 2,477,977 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,776,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $482,164,000 after buying an additional 592,391 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in HP by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,581,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $307,816,000 after acquiring an additional 612,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,833,728 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $222,985,000 after acquiring an additional 90,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 40,287 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,401,987.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,724.80. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,737 shares of company stock worth $9,316,641. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

