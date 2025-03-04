Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 25786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,958,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,175,000 after buying an additional 200,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,486,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,988,000 after purchasing an additional 67,896 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 874,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,334,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

