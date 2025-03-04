Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 59143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $904.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $908,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,839.36. The trade was a 18.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

