Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Stock Price Up 13.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) were up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 62,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,311,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Trading Up 13.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.14.

Get Cloudbreak Discovery alerts:

Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Cloudbreak Discovery had a negative net margin of 842.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.92%.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading London listed royalty company and natural resource project generator. Cloudbreak is focused on energy royalty acquisitions with the aim of bringing near-term cashflow and driving shareholder value. Its primary operating jurisdiction is the United States, but the Company will continue to deploy its project generation model in the international energy sector to acquire minority interests in projects of merit.

Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.

The Group’s generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.