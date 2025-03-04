CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Head to Head Analysis

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Mercurity Fintech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $467.49 million 4.68 -$145.78 million $0.11 70.82 Mercurity Fintech $716,863.00 460.77 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

43.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CleanSpark and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 8 0 3.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 0.00

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 185.62%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark 16.07% -2.61% -2.24% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.24, meaning that its stock price is 324% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Mercurity Fintech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

