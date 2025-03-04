Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

CIZN opened at $10.20 on Friday. Citizens has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of -0.02.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

