Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
CIZN opened at $10.20 on Friday. Citizens has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of -0.02.
About Citizens
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.