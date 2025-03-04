CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Update

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CI&T from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.37.

Get CI&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CI&T

CI&T Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

CINT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,830. The company has a market cap of $952.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in CI&T by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,699,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 464,529 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CI&T by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.