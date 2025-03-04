China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Up 45.8% in February

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the January 31st total of 602,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Oilfield Services Stock Performance
Shares of China Oilfield Services stock remained flat at $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. China Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $0.95.
About China Oilfield Services
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Oilfield Services
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Zoom Stock: Leading the Video Market After Skype’s Exit
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Intuitive Machines: March 6 Is a Pivotal Day for Lunar Economy
Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.