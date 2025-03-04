Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential downside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.65.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.92. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $109.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

