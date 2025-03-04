Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 70,726 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,726 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,105,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after acquiring an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $56,144,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $601.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total value of $2,359,735.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286.92. This trade represents a 99.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,804. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,460 shares of company stock valued at $144,750,747 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.50.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

