Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $922.53 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,562,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $922,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.62.

Duke Energy stock opened at $118.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.16. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $90.22 and a one year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.20%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

