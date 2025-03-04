Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.37 Billion Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,585 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,370,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $909.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,034.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $984.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.42 billion, a PE ratio of 133.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,123.85. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

