Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 62,770 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,999,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $995,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $528.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $514.36 and its 200 day moving average is $511.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.23.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

