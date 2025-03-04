Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,273,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $800,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,184,013,000 after purchasing an additional 893,652 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,273 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

