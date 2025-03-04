Chardan Capital Has Lowered Expectations for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FDMT. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $191.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.81. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5,291.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

