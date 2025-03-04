CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

CF Industries stock opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.54.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

