Cerillion (LON:CER) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,660.28 ($21.10) and traded as low as GBX 1,550 ($19.70). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,572.64 ($19.99), with a volume of 116,855 shares.

Cerillion Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,655.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,762.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £465.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Cerillion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Cerillion’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

About Cerillion

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.

