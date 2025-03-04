Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of LEU opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $122.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $481,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

