CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,900 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the January 31st total of 437,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

IGR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.31. 762,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,583. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 856,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 57,015 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

