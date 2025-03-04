CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,900 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the January 31st total of 437,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
IGR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.31. 762,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,583. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
