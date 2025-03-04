Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CASGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

Cascades Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$8.83 and a 12-month high of C$13.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAS shares. Scotiabank raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Dividend History for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

