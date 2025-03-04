Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 134,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,898,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,830,000 after acquiring an additional 137,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

