Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $145.71 and a one year high of $183.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

