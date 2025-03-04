Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $940,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.29 and its 200 day moving average is $129.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

