Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,589,783,000 after acquiring an additional 469,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,795,121,000 after buying an additional 363,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,079,319,000 after acquiring an additional 643,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $837,951,000 after acquiring an additional 657,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 827,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $123.32 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.18. The stock has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

