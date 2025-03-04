Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carlsberg A/S Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABGY. BNP Paribas lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.