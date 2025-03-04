Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Stratasys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.