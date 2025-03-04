Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Science Group (LON:SAG)

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 758 ($9.63) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.67% from the company’s current price.

Science Group Price Performance

SAG traded up GBX 3.96 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 439 ($5.58). The company had a trading volume of 12,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £196.23 million, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.46. Science Group has a twelve month low of GBX 327.96 ($4.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 494 ($6.28). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 452.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 460.66.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

