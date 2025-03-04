Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Financial Contrast

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -289.05% -69.64% -33.73% Cabaletta Bio N/A -50.10% -45.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cidara Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 2 3.33 Cabaletta Bio 0 1 6 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $32.20, suggesting a potential upside of 39.70%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $22.71, suggesting a potential upside of 1,260.14%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Cidara Therapeutics.

35.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $44.65 million 3.64 -$22.93 million ($25.52) -0.90 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$67.68 million ($2.15) -0.78

Cidara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. Cidara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Cidara Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also develops its Cloudbreak platform that enables development of novel drug-Fc conjugates, that includes CD388, a potent antiviral designed to deliver universal prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, which is in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis. It also develops DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris; and MuSK-CAART, an investigational cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating patients with anti- muscle-specific kinase antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd; Oxford Biomedica; and WuXi Advanced Therapies, Inc. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.