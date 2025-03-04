Burt Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.53 and a 52 week high of $102.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average of $100.96.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
