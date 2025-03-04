Burt Wealth Advisors Has $1.18 Million Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,817,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 498,845 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 912.7% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 288,680 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,147,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after buying an additional 200,877 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

DBMF opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

