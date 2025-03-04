Burt Wealth Advisors Buys 961,548 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 204.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,432,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,548 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 8.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $33,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

