Brokerages Set STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Target Price at C$5.21

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Cormark raised STEP Energy Services from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ATB Capital cut their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE STEP opened at C$4.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$315.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$3.37 and a 52-week high of C$5.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley James Mcfarlane sold 18,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$75,604.20. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

