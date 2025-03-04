Brokerages Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Target Price at C$252.42

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$251.42.
Several analysts have issued reports on WN shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total value of C$2,308,031.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.45, for a total transaction of C$35,317.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,174. Company insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
