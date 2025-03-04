Bridges Investment Management Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 342 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 52.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HubSpot Stock Performance
Shares of HUBS stock opened at $706.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $739.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,854.65, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.96.
Insider Transactions at HubSpot
In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total transaction of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $394,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,930. This trade represents a 25.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,997 shares of company stock worth $35,796,526. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
