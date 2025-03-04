Bridges Investment Management Inc. Invests $206,000 in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,619,000 after acquiring an additional 981,505 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 60.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,025,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 385,366 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 32.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 335,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 43.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after acquiring an additional 286,380 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 107.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 10,485 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $682,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,109 shares in the company, valued at $723,418.08. This trade represents a 48.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 316,451 shares of company stock worth $20,907,793 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.9 %

RYAN stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.