Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Brady by 161.4% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Brady by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 10,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Brady stock opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.