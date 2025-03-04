BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. BOX had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.96%.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.63. 4,548,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88. BOX has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,453,684 shares in the company, valued at $49,890,434.88. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 5,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $191,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,725. This trade represents a 10.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.