Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,999,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,592,503.70. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,792 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $155,548.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,983.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 715.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 245.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. BOX has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

