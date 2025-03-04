BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYH) Shares Bought by Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,117,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF comprises about 1.2% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned approximately 1.24% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF worth $38,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 64,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XHYH opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Healthcare Sector ETF (XHYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate bonds from the healthcare sector. Selected bonds are below investment grade with varying maturities.

