BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the January 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

BGT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 195,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,904. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.1203 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $188,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

