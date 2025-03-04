biote (BTMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
biote Trading Down 3.0 %
biote stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. biote has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on biote in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
About biote
biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than biote
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.