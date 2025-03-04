BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32, RTT News reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. BioLife Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

BLFS stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $26,668.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,468.58. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,604 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $207,817.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,688.95. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,009 shares of company stock worth $272,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

