Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Insider Acquires A$12,735.56 in Stock

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET – Get Free Report) insider Anna Greenberg purchased 110,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$12,735.56 ($7,910.29).
Betmakers Technology Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $111.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 4.82.
About Betmakers Technology Group
