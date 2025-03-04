Best Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 3rd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Vistra are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies involved in the solar energy industry, including manufacturers of solar panels, providers of solar power systems, or firms offering related services. These stocks allow investors to participate in the growth of renewable energy markets and benefit from the global shift toward sustainable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.99. The company had a trading volume of 78,887,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,184,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.35 and a 200-day moving average of $317.51. The firm has a market cap of $929.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.66, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $509.71. 2,701,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.25. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $518.59.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.00. 6,427,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,350,234. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.83. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84.

