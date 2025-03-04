Best Small Cap Stocks Worth Watching – March 4th

908 Devices, AltC Acquisition, Rigetti Computing, Gorilla Technology Group, D-Wave Quantum, Spring Valley Acquisition, and BigBear.ai are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks are often considered to have higher growth potential as well as higher risk compared to larger, more established companies, partly due to their lower liquidity and higher volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

908 Devices (MASS)

908 Devices Inc., a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. 108,914,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,802. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

AltC Acquisition stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. 11,978,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. 40,660,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,489,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

GRRR stock traded up $7.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.44. 7,635,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,360. Gorilla Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 41,709,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,978,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.10. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of SV traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 12,207,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. Spring Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. 36,389,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,871,298. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

